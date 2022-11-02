Slid Into The Ditch

No one was injured as El Campo ISD bus 39 slid off the road yesterday morning, likely due to inclement weather conditions. After arriving on scene, emergency responders checked on all six children and the driver, none of them were injured.

Half a dozen El Campo students avoided injury early Tuesday morning when the school bus they were riding in slid off a gravel roadway while trying to get the youngsters to campuses.

El Campo school bus 39 was driving Route 8 on CR 405 and 406, southeast of town Tuesday, Nov. 1 and early rain showers seem to have contributed to the bus ending up in the ditch.

