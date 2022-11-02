Half a dozen El Campo students avoided injury early Tuesday morning when the school bus they were riding in slid off a gravel roadway while trying to get the youngsters to campuses.
El Campo school bus 39 was driving Route 8 on CR 405 and 406, southeast of town Tuesday, Nov. 1 and early rain showers seem to have contributed to the bus ending up in the ditch.
The bus picks up nearly 40 students as it also covers in town stops, it was early in its route when it skid into the ditch.
“I believe it was bad weather, it was still dark and it was raining pretty good. The back seems to have started sliding and it went off the road. I think it was mostly the weather,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
The top priority at the scene was checking on the passengers.
“All six children were checked at the scene and checked by the nurses at the campuses. There were students from Hutchins (Elementary), the middle school and the high school on board. The bus will go through an inspection to make sure it’s safe before it goes back on the route,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Emergency responders, first on the scene, examined each of the passengers for injuries.
“There were no injuries ... We’re glad no one was hurt,” El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela said.
Making sure people and hardware are in top shape after an accident is a big part of keeping riders safe.
“Once we got the wreckers out there and got it out of the ditch, we drove it back to the shop. We do a general inspection, ensure the frame wasn’t bent, anything that made contact with the ground that shouldn’t. The back bumper, for example, was bent. Our lead mechanic checked everything. If we get the bumper aligned, it could be in service this afternoon,” Transportation Director Mark Freeman said.
“There’s additional training and a mandatory drug and alcohol screening (for the driver) and the driver isn’t permitted to drive until that comes back. That’s true for anyone with a commercial driver’s license. We’re following the accident procedures,” he added.
This incident was close to the area that Wharton County residents made Commissioners aware of for poor road conditions at the last meeting of the Commissioners’ Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.