The 2022 Best of Wharton County magazine is at the press now and set for distribution later this month.
“It took a lot of work, a whole lot of work, but it’s finally at the printing stage. We think readers of the El Campo Leader-News, Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express will be very pleased with the publication,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
Winners in all categories have been notified separately of their honors, but the publication’s release and concurrent posting of the results on each paper’s website will be the first published full list of results. In the interim, newspapers will be publishing a selection of business spotlight stories highlighting some of those earning honors.
“More than 23,000 votes were cast with winners coming from almost every community in the county. We’d like to thank our voters for obviously giving the nominations some thought and not just casting ballots based on what was closest,” Journal-Spectator Publisher Bill Wallace said.
All nominations and the later votes were compiled and counted by a third-party vendor to ensure complete fairness.
The 2022 Best of Wharton County magazine would not be possible without the support of the advertisers within its pages. Advertising, however, was not a requirement for winning or appearing in the publication.
“We thank all our businesses – all of them. All three newspapers work directly with businesses, if they let us, to help make their businesses better. It is what we do and we certainly hope this helps,” Wallace said.
Crabtree added, “We work with the city’s development corporations and the chambers of commerce to help spread the Shop LOCAL! message every single month, every year. Plan on picking up a copy of this magazine, shop these businesses whether they are immediately in your community or on the other side of the county. They are worth the visit.”
The full-sized magazine, produced by the staffs of the three newspapers, is set to be released the last week of the month. The 2022 Best of Wharton County, the El Campo Leader-News, Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express are not associated with an effort by a web-based publication last year.
