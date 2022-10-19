First Of Many To Come

Pitt Viper’s Dawn and Brandon Rivera were presented their Wharton County Best Of Award by Leader-News Reporter William Hedstrom, Friday. More certificates are on the way for the other winners.

The 2022 Best of Wharton County magazine is at the press now and set for distribution later this month.

“It took a lot of work, a whole lot of work, but it’s finally at the printing stage. We think readers of the El Campo Leader-News, Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express will be very pleased with the publication,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.

