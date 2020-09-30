Pumpkins, scarecrows, hay bales and colorful leaf decorations are starting to pop up at a few houses around town, marking the official end of summer.
The first official day of fall was Tuesday, Sept. 22, and the season will last until winter starts on Monday, Dec. 21. Even the weather is playing along with the fall theme this week, with Monday and Tuesday both maintaining temperatures in the mid 70s.
While everything won’t be completely normal this autumn, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, locals plan to do their best to enjoy the season the way they always do.
Gena Arning Labay has lived in El Campo her whole life. Labay’s favorite way to spend cool fall days is exploring the outdoors with her family.
“Fall for us means lots of camping trips,” Labay said. “Lots of campfires, s’mores, bike rides, watching the wildlife and enjoying Mother Nature. We go camping during the summer also, but it’s just too hot to enjoy it.”
Sept. 22 also marked the day of the autumnal equinox, which happened at 8:30 a.m. this year. The autumnal and spring equinoxes mark the only times of year when day and night are about equal in length.
El Campoan Sherri Bales Morgan owns a farm outside of town. Once autumn hits, Morgan said even her animals get excited.
“I love the changing of the leaves and the spunkiness of the animals on our farm,” Morgan said.
The lows for Monday through Thursday in El Campo are expected to be between 54 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit while the highs are forecast at 77 to 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Anna Garcia, who was born and raised in El Campo, currently lives in Wharton and enjoys spending time outdoors during this time of year.
“My favorite part about the fall is that I can be sitting outside without being drenched in sweat within minutes,” Garcia said. “I don’t think the (COVID-19) virus is going to impede anybody’s (fall) plans, especially outdoor plans.”
Only time will tell how fall holiday traditions like Trick-Or-Treating and Thanksgiving feasts will be honored in a social distancing-friendly way. This year, locals may be forced to celebrate at home.
El Campoan Cheryl Roach said she looks forward to safely taking the time to enjoy the company of her loved ones. Fall is her favorite time of year.
“Fall is a time of cooler crisp mornings with leaves turning colors,” Roach said. “(It’s) a calming season, a season when people are reminded of everything to be thankful for. No hustle bustle, just enjoying each other.”
