If you missed one or more editions of the El Campo Leader-News recently, there’s a good chance you can blame COVID or possibly the flu.
Since mid-December 2021, virtually all Leader-News staff members have been sickened by COVID, influenza or in some cases both, missing days, weeks and even a month on the job.
“I'm sorry that it’s caused an inconvenience for some of our readers,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “We’re a small business with a very limited number of employees and when COVID hit us, it hit hard, followed almost immediately by flu.”
“We’ve being trying to make it look like business as usual for our customers since mid-December, but there have been weeks where we’ve barely gotten the paper out,” she added.
A small number of subscriptions were temporarily disabled when delays outran grace periods in the computerized system circulation system.
“I should be fully caught up by next week as I will be staying late/coming back into the office during off hours the rest of the week and this weekend,” Leader-News Office Manager Kaitlyn Vickery said.
During the interim, staff members have been delivering papers to homes throughout the area each edition.
“I’m proud to say everyone here, Sports Reporter Josh Reese especially, has done everything they could to make sure you, the readers, got your newspaper on time with the excellent content you expect and deserve,” Crabtree said.
“A huge thank you too to the advertisers who make it all possible.”
