“Do over” may be the call Monday when El Campo City Council starts trash talk yet again.
Texas Disposal Systems replaces Waste Connections as the city’s garbage collector on Oct. 1. Today, the change means residents’ bills will rise $3.99 monthly starting in October. Monday, that hike could change to $4.19 more per month.
Giving TDS the exclusive right to provide roll-off containers in the city limits is the point of contention, according to El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek.
“At the request of Council members Anisa Vasquez (District 1) and John Hancock (District 4), the subject of roll-off container exclusivity ... has been brought back to council for discussion,” Sladek said.
TDS was given exclusivity as part of a unanimous vote Aug. 9 which also drops the number of days the Citizen’s Collection Station will be open and lowers bonds they are required to post.
Waste Connections had exclusivity on roll-off containers until 2018, but lost it as other companies expressed interest in serving El Campo and its relationship with city council became tumultuous with lingering complaints of uncollected brush.
Currently, companies can offer roll-off containers after posting a $500 fee with a $250 per year renewal. Each use requires a $25 fee in addition to a charge based on gross.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Public Hearing on Annual Budget: Although the tax rate is set to drop almost five cents, the El Campo City Charter requires council to hold, at minimum, one public hearing on the proposed budget.
The plan is to change the levy from 56.338 cents per $100 in taxable property to 51.41 cents per $100.
The $20.7 million budget includes one new code enforcement officer, water tower and well repairs, paving the parking lot at Willie Bell Park and several vehicles along with a 3 percent pay increase for workers.
Seniors will get a 20 percent discount on water and sewer rates for their homesteads.
Everyone, however, will see a price hike on utility consumption rates. Each additional 1,000 gallons of water is recommended to rise from $2.98 to $3.08. The recommended increase on the sewer base volume rate is from $4.50 per 1,000 gallons to $4.60.
• Disaster Not Ending Anytime Soon: Council will be asked to continue a disaster declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic which began in March 2020.
The declaration gives the city the opportunity to collect federal funding in a variety of areas.
• Part-Time Paramedic Request: El Campo EMS reports increased call volume and wants to add staffing for a third ambulance.
• Other items: A leave policy for staff requiring COVID quarantines, Planning & Zoning Commission rules and procedures and a closed door session to discuss economic development are also planned.
