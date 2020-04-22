Retail stores in El Campo and throughout the state will be back in business Friday on a limited basis following the governor’s plan to restart the economy.
To go back to work, retailers will have to figure out how to sell their products straight from the front door or via curbside delivery at least for now.
All employees will be required to wear masks, be screened for COVID-19 related symptoms before entering the business, maintain six-foot social distancing at all times and be trained in how to keep the building and themselves disinfected.
“It’s basically asking people to be diligent in what they do,” Mayor Randy Collins said Monday.
The county is ready for Friday’s change, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
“Our businesses can’t take it any more,” he said. “Our people can’t stay closed any longer. We need to start taking risks, not crazy risks, but responsible risk ... We’ve been told this is a war and in war you take risks.”
Although the governor’s guidance doesn’t cover all retail yet, the judge says he thinks Wharton County with its low infection rates should be completely back to work – and sooner rather than later.
Staff can be trained in cleaning techniques, he said.
“The bottom line is everybody’s ready to open up,” Spenrath said.
The key, he added, will be the application of common sense.
“But I’m not sure we’re ready yet for a dance (or other large gathering of people),” Spenrath said.
El Campo and Wharton County’s economy is expected to take sharp blows due to the business closures, but how bad won’t be known until sales tax figures are released for May and June.
“We’re getting ready to get the sales tax quarterly report and it’s going to be terrible,” he said. There’s also concern over increases in property tax evaluations later this year.
The El Campo City Council unanimously renewed its disaster declaration Monday, keeping the door open for federal funding while also encouraging residents to take recommended precautions seriously.
Not as many are going to do as would be preferred, Police Chief Terry Stanphill said. “A percentage of folks are doing a great job. Some are just getting by and then there are some I’m afraid are totally disregarding everything. Those are the ones I’m worried about.”
Failure to follow the governor’s guidance could mean a $1,000 per day fine and, in some cases, the possibility of jail time.
Officers will likely first talk with non-compliant businesses, Mayor Collins said, but added, “We need to err on the cautious side.”
Individuals could face penalties as well, Stanphill said, depending on the situation and whether there was an intent or reckless disregard for safety standards.
All city buildings remain closed for now, City Secretary Lori Hollingsworth said, adding they were waiting for additional instruction from the governor later in the week. “We’re holding tight ... We’re doing everything we can (to work with the public). Right now, it’s really working well.”
