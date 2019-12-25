In refreshing contrast to the four holiday songs played on constant repeat over the radio, Pre-K through high school music students performed a wide variety of songs Thursday at the annual Louise ISD Christmas program.
Louise elementary school students performed first, singing “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Jingle Bells” and other classics. Third-grade students played “Good King Wenceslas” on recorders, second-graders used “boom-whackers,” plastic tubes that emit different pitches when hit, in “Deck the Halls,” and first-graders drummed on buckets during “Jingle Bell Rock.”
“(The students’) favorite part is really just getting together and being able to get a chance to sing, get a chance to play instruments,” Assistant Band Director Christopher Garcia said. “Doing the things they don’t normally get to do, even in the regular music classes.”
Later in the night, the high school band treated the audience to “Jingle Bells,” “The Polar Express” and a piece where “O Holy Night” was blended with “Hushabye Baby.”
“They really enjoy ‘Polar Express’ every year,” Band Director Kasey Chitmon said. “It’s fun for them. There’s a lot of cool sound effects, and it just goes through the timeline of the movie.”
While the high school band performed many holiday favorites, they injected the performance with a few unique additions. One example focuses on Krampus, a creature of European folklore who punishes naughty children while St. Nicholas rewards the good.
“It takes the traditionally happy Christmas tunes and makes it sound dark and ominous,” Chitmon said. “It’s a really cool piece. Lots of sound effects. The kids really enjoyed working on that.”
Garcia teaches music to students in Pre-K through fourth grade. He said rehearsals for the Christmas concert went smoothly.
“I’ll teach all the Pre-K at once, all first grade and so on,” Garcia said. “We practiced by ourselves enough to where when we all get together, to practice for the full program...it went really well.”
LISD’s high school bands began learning the music for their performance during school earlier this month.
“The expectation is to sound good and to put on a good show, just like marching band, but it’s much more laid back,” Chitmon said. “It’s a fun performance. The kids enjoy working on it, because it’s Christmas music.”
