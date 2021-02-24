One challenger has emerged for the May El Campo school board election, while a former board member aims to return after a brief hiatus.
El Campoan Kathy Smith filed to be on the May 1 ballot, vying for the position 1 spot currently held by Board Secretary Greg Anderson. Four total trustee spots are up for election this year.
Board President James Russell, position 4, is unopposed on the ballot, and trustee Dennis Rawlings, position 2, did not file for re-election. Instead, former trustee Rich DuBroc signed up unopposed for the position 2 spot, aiming to return after opting to leave the board in September, 2020.
Trustee David Vallejo will be facing his first election this year. He was appointed and sworn into DuBroc’s vacated position 3 in October. He is up for election to serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which runs through 2022.
Filing to be on the May ballot closed on Feb. 12.
Smith is a retired teacher who worked at El Campo Middle School for 27 years. She is a native El Campoan and ECISD alumni whose three children and one grandchild attended ECISD.
For the last three years, since she retired, Smith has been thinking about running for a trustee spot.
“I just want to do some kind of service for El Campo,” Smith told the newspaper Tuesday. “El Campo has been good to me, and I want to give back. I don’t really have any platform or any gripes. I just want to do what’s best for kids.”
Serving since May 2016, Anderson has been a trustee for five years. He is an ECISD parent and graduate. Rawlings has been on the board for six years and is also an ECISD graduate. He began serving in May 2015.
Russell and Vallejo both confirmed their choices to run for re-election with the newspaper earlier in the month. Russell, who was first elected a trustee in 2009, was chosen as board president in 2019.
“I believe that the district is currently on the cusp of very positive things...The dedication required to now be poised for success is a testament to the district’s personnel as well as the leadership of the district,” Russell told the Leader-News in early February.
Rawlings did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment as of press time.
ECISD trustee terms last three years. The May election winner for position 3 and trustee Ed Erwin will be up for election in 2022, with Vice President Anthony Dorotik and trustee Susan Nohavitza up for election in 2023.
The election will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1 at the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, with early voting running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 19 - 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 26 and 27.
Applications to vote by mail must be received by the Wharton County early voting clerk by the end of the business day on April 20.
