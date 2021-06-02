Service people received salutes in El Campo this Memorial Day inside its American Legion Hall and out among the headstones of the El Campo Community Cemetery.
Both observances urged the public to honor those who wore the nation’s uniforms whether it was for a lifetime of service, a few short years, stateside postings or under withering enemy fire.
A Walk Among The Tombstones
Less than 25 sought the only shade available out at El Campo Community Cemetery, 299 Jesse, at 10 a.m. Monday surrounded by the graves of their loved ones, small flags waving near the stones of those who served.
Heavy May rains made walking through the rows of tombstones a boggy experience, but the cemetery’s volunteers had still somehow made certain to bestow the traditional honors on the fresh clipped lawn.
There, Air Force veteran and former Staff Sgt. Curtis Lemons of El Campo offered his thoughts, pausing first to honor his grandfather, Army Master Sgt. Harvey Spencer Sr., and uncle Marine Staff Sgt. Terrence Calais, his family members who had served the nation.
Lemons waited until age 26 to volunteer for service, spending most of his six-plus year enlistment under fire in Afghanistan where, he said, sadly, he “got used to the shelling.”
He told those gathered, “I am very grateful for the opportunity to stand here as a representative for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good of our country ... I would like to extend my gratitude to the spouses and children. Your family serves along with you,” Lemons said.
Lemons spoke of hope rather than pain, recalling a modern soldier’s convenience, an Internet call home at Thanksgiving.
“I saw the whole family. It was the first one I’d missed in 20 years. I broke down I was so happy to see them,” he said.
Lemons expressed his pride in service adding, “I believe everybody should have to serve. It creates a bond in you between you and your country ... you learn stuff about you that you did not know in the first two weeks,” he said.
Later El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee spoke briefly recalling a town in mourning in 1983 as two Marines came to town to tell the family of Lance Cpl. Johnnie Ceasar that he’d been killed in a Beirut barracks bombing (please see related story)
“I remember it like it was yesterday ... I remember being out here in that pouring rain, I swear it was two to three inches deep ... but those Marines doing that 21-gun salute in that driving rain, they didn’t care,” Barbee said.
Inside Legion Hall
El Campo’s Craig-Harriss Post 251’s very name honors the price Armed Forces personnel sometimes have to pay – Capt. Samuel Craig was the first El Campo soldier killing during World War I while Hugh Harriss was the first to die during the World War II conflict.
Legion Chaplain Rick Marik welcomed the 125 attendees and asked that they recognize the service and sacrifice of those Armed Forces personnel.
“We mourned our brothers and sisters the day they left and we mourn them now,” he said.
Like Lemons, Marik pointed out that only about 1 percent of the nation’s population has served in one of the five service branches.
Gesturing to an empty chair set out front, he also took time to honor the more than 82,000 military service personnel still listed as missing in action or as a prisoner of war.
“We will never stop looking for them and trying to bring them home,” he said.
Former Houston Holocaust Museum Director Susan Myers served as the keynote Legion speaker covering war’s toll on the Jewish, the establishment of Israel, the issues worldwide that kept fleeing Jews from finding refuge and the still existing dangers of genocide efforts.
“We are who we are because of our parents ... that’s why we have to be accepting of all,” she said.
Legionnaires, auxiliary members and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus offered final tributes including a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps and ceremonial wreath presentations.
Danevang Salutes
The Danevang Lutheran Cemetery was among the rural community observances of Memorial Day. There, 84 veterans graves can be found including one from the Civil War.
Volunteers placed flags on each to honor service.
