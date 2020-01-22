Two El Campo City Council incumbents have announced their intention to see another term as the filing period for May elections gets under way.
Philip Miller, currently the city’s mayor pro tem, and Chris Barbee both filed for the at-large council race. In the City of El Campo, at-large representatives do not run by place. Instead, the top three vote-getters take seats on council.
Term limitations will keep the third at-large incumbent, Mayor Randy Collins, from seeking another term.
At-large council candidates will actually be running for mayor if a proposed charter change also on the May ballot is approved by voters. The amendment, brought to voters via a public petition, would make the top vote-getter among at-large candidates the mayor if approved. The second most vote-getter would then become the mayor pro tem.
The general public does not currently have any direct say in who will serve as El Campo’s mayor. Instead, members of city council decide among themselves each year who will be mayor.
The May 2020 election will include the unexpired term for District 1 as well. Jeff Allgayer left the post earlier this month with council appointing Anisa Vasquez to serve until the vote.
