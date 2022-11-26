Muddy Quagmire

Flooding fields and pastures are keeping farmers from finishing their work as they either wait for the rain to stop and ground to dry or risk rutting up land with heavy machinery.

What product is still in the fields will start to ruin as some rice and cotton are still to be harvested.

With rainfall forecasted through today, getting the remaining crops out of the field is still difficult.

After a scorchingly dry summer, excessive rainfall is now impacting local agricultural producers as the ratoon rice crop is struggling to come out of the ground.

Ratoon or second crop rice tends to be a depended upon source of profit for agricultural producers and, while rainfall is usually welcomed, during harvest season, excess water makes the process more difficult.

