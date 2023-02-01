Here’s To You, Friends And Family

El Campo ISD’s proposed GPA changes could effect how honor graduates like 2022 Salutatorian Brianna Shanks are selected and who gets to speak at graduation.

El Campo ISD’s board is looking at changes to grade point average calculations, but no decisions were made Tuesday.

Calculating GPA and class rank is a struggle with students looking to get ahead on college admissions. Creating a balanced scale is the goal, officials said.

