El Campo ISD’s board is looking at changes to grade point average calculations, but no decisions were made Tuesday.
Calculating GPA and class rank is a struggle with students looking to get ahead on college admissions. Creating a balanced scale is the goal, officials said.
“A few of the changes we’ve made is that for freshmen and sophomores, they can get their grade point, they do not get their class rank ... We’re looking at people trying to play the GPA game,” El Campo High School Principal Paul Fleener said.
The district is trying to balance the technical classes; welding, cosmetology or carpentry, against English, science and math.
“We want them to get that program set. We want them to get that endorsement. We want them to get that certification if they’re on that path and so we don’t want them to be stuck in this ‘well I do this, I can’t get that so I’m going to have to take core classes because I need to make sure that I’m sitting in my class rank area,” Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary said.
Other officials brought up concerns surrounding dual credit or online classes counting for a student’s GPA as well as removing classes from the GPA calculations.
Officials approved a committee tasked with presenting a proposal for a new class rank policy to the board before March.
Any new policy would take effect for middle school students moving into high school.
Other items approved by the board:
Trustees green lit the purchase of a set of tables to replace the cafeteria tables in Myatt, Northside and Hutchins elementaries and El Campo Middle School.
The board approved the 2023-24 school calendar, with the major change being the district’s new start date is set at Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.