Fleeing after robbing a Wharton bank at gunpoint Thursday, one suspect died in a crash ending an East Texas high-speed chase just hours later.
The other suspect remains at large as of presstime.
Wharton Police have not announced how much the two men stole from the First State Bank of Louise, 505 E. Boling Hwy. around 11:30 a.m. but did say there were no injuries.
One of the men was wearing a traffic vest, and both had covered their faces with masks to conceal their identity, police said, but were later able to identify 43-year-old LeEdward Demon Hopkins and 42-year-old Tony Wayne Mitchell, both of Houston, as suspects.
As the men fled, several businesses near the bank had locked their doors and Wharton High School was placed on lock out status for safety purposes. No students were at risk.
Hopkins was spotted by Lufkin police about 7:10 p.m. that night. Officers tried to stop his vehicle on Loop 287, but he fled leading officers on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
“As the pursuit made its way onto Highway 59, towards Nacogdoches, the suspect’s vehicle left the roadway near a golf course, killing the driver,” a Wharton PD press release said. Hopkins was the vehicle’s only occupant.
