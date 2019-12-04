City Arrests
Property
Rex William Nave, 39, of 108 W. Crestwood in Victoria was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. Already at the county jail, he was processed there.
Annette Garcia, 46, of 506 Mayfield was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. Processed, she transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Demarcus Williams, 21, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 on a warrant for criminal mischief. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Trish Leigh Ann Perteet, 38, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 on warrants for running a stop sign, failure to stop and render aid, driving while license invalid, assault by threat, having an unrestrained child, unsafe backing, running a traffic light and two counts of no seat belt, three counts expired driver’s license, four counts of speeding, no drivers license and of no insurance, and 18 counts of failure to appear or violating a promise to appear. Processed, she was transferred to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Paul Cordova Jr., 51, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. In addition, police served warrants for failure to identify, bond forfeiture possession of marijuana and failure to appear and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Brazoria County warrant for bond forfeiture driving while license invalid with a previous conviction or suspension was served. Local warrants for public intoxication, disorderly conduct language, failure to appear, having an animal at large, family violence and two counts of
issuance of a bad check, no valid driver’s license and failure to show proof of an animal license and rabies vaccination were served against Cordova as well. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day
Timothy Don Green, 45, of 101 Glacier in Victoria was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Already at the jail, he was processed there.
Public intoxication: 2.
City Incidents
Property
Four forged checks were discovered at Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second. The crimes, reported Monday, Nov. 26, took placed between Oct. 3 and 25. Loss exceeds $1,500.
A bell was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Alice sometime between Nov. 8 and 29. Loss exceeds $500.
Quick N Easy No. 1 staff discovered two additional checks were forged Nov. 18. Loss in this case exceeds $400.
Burglars targeted Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q and Catering, 200 Merchant, sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 and 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29. A glass door was broken, but no items were reported stolen.
Vandals broke a $200 window in the 600 block of August around noon Friday, Nov. 29.
A vacuum sealer, bags and canning jars were stolen from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Loss exceeds $100.
Vandals did about $500 damage to a gate on the grounds of St. Philip Catholic School, 304 W. Church, around 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at Rent A Center, 3415 West Loop, between 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Loss is estimated at $400.
More than $200 was stolen from a vehicle parked on Wanda Lane between 10:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
A hit-and-run at Stripes, 1710 S. Mechanic, around 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, is under investigation.
An assortment of cigarettes and cigars were stolen from Dollar General, 1501 N. Mechanic, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Loss exceeds $200.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Chicken Express, 2014 N. Mechanic, around 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Damage is estimated at $10,000.
Violence, weapons
A threat made on the grounds of St. Philip Catholic School, 302 W. Church, around 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 is under investigation.
An incident of family violence in the 1600 block of Charlie was reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 after police responded to a disturbance there.
A disturbance in the 1300 block of Short around 9:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, ended with an assault involving a handgun.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Samuel Rodriguez Jr., 22, of 805 Empire was booked at 10:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 on warrants for three counts of failure to appear, two counts of no valid driver’s license and single counts of no insurance, violating a promise to appear, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for aggravated assault.
Kobie Latray Washington, 41, of 203 Ripple was booked at 11:49 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear.
Miguel A. Alamo-Molina, 34, of 2800 Shanks in Angleton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Jada Stone Andrews, 36, of 3505 Maple in Bay City was arrested by WCSO at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 for driving while license invalid and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $1,074 in bonds and was released the next day.
Erskine Delvon Davis Jr., 28, of 452 CR 415 in Markham was arrested by WCSO at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 for possession of a controlled substance.
Charles Lloyd Grant Jr., 52, of 2310 Garrett Court in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:55 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Processed, he posted a $4,000 bond and was released the next day.
Jose Guadalupe Merino-Rufino, 35, of 192 Merino Road in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 7:52 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, weapons
Cristobal Godinez, 19, of 16374 FM 1164 in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 for having a prohibited weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon (family violence) and terroristic threat causing fear or imminent serious bodily injury. Processed, he posted $35,500 in bonds and was released Saturday, Nov. 30.
Other
Daylon Jamar Barnes, 26, of 1607 W. Milam in Wharton was booked at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 on a warrant for contempt of court: disobedience of a court order.
