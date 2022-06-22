Hundreds of Wharton County residents showed up in temperatures at, or near, 100°F to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday in El Campo’s Willie Bell Park.
A parade began at Allen Chapel on Palacios Street, led by Mrs. Juneteenth 1984 Pamela Gary-Herring on the hood of a decorated car, lapped the body of Willie Bell Park before ending at the park and starting the festivities.
“Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom” featured cards and dominoes tournaments and a barbecue cook-off, as well as vendors selling snacks and promoting businesses.
Even early in the day, the crowd numbered 100. “This is early and it’s beautiful ... this Juneteenth is for everyone. It’s going to be very nice, we just want to celebrate and recognize our freedom,” Juneteenth Committee organizer Lataine Boston said Saturday.
The event recognized a quartet of people either instrumental in setting up the Juneteenth celebration or who are influential in the Wharton County African-American community.
The late Pete McKnight was recognized for his service in World War II with a letter from the White House, accepted by Jonathon Washington, his grandson, on his behalf. “I enjoy seeing everyone in celebration, in solidarity,” Washington said.
Kimberly Harris presented a recognition to her mother, El Campo District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris. “We learned about fairness, social justice and what was right from my mother ... someone better get ready, she’s going to pass the baton,” Kimberly said.
Dinah Faye Roberts was recognized as a founding member of the Juneteenth pageant, and the award was accepted by her daughter, Jessica Hearse.
Johnny White was recognized as a Juneteenth promoter and community advocate posthumously and the award was accepted by his cousin, Arthur Washington.
Councilwoman Harris, in her acceptance speech hinted at an upcoming retirement and a policy she wants to enact at the city level. “My goal is to make Juneteenth a city holiday. I need y’all to show up to back it,” Harris said.
It would take a city council vote to recognize the new holiday and it would cost an additional $20,000 in payroll, the price of any single city holiday.
