The latest pandemic-era governor’s order on protective face masks will prevent El Campo ISD leaders from requiring masks after the current school year ends.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued the order on May 18. As of 11:59 p.m. on June 4, school districts will not be allowed to require masks.
Other governmental bodies impacted by the order include counties, public health offices and cities.
“After June 4, no student, teacher, parent or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus,” according to the executive order press release.
Visitors will be allowed to wear masks, should they choose, but cannot be required under the order. Private businesses will not be impacted.
The order does not apply to government-owned hospitals, county and municipal jails, Texas criminal or juvenile justice facilities or state-supported living centers. As of Friday, May 21, local governments that enforce a mask policy can be fined up to $1,000.
In late March, ECISD leaders opted to continue the current on campus mask requirement for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The final day of classes for ECISD is May 27, which falls before the executive order deadline.
ECISD’s summer school begins with the high school credit recovery/acceleration program on June 1. Several programs will be offered, with the final one, Kindergarten jump start, which begins July 12. All programs will be held in person. ECISD leaders were not reachable for comment by press time.
LISD leaders discontinued the district’s mask requirement when the state mask mandate was lifted in early March. The last day of school for Louise was May 18, and summer school is being held through May 28 for students who need to make up credit.
Abbott’s order cites vaccine availability, dropping COVID-19 case counts and protecting liberties as reasons for the latest mask order.
“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” said Abbott via press release. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities.”
Abbott’s latest decision comes less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume indoor and outdoor activities without social distancing or masks on May 13.
For a two-dose vaccine, someone is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second shot, according to the CDC, and for a single-dose immunization, it’s two weeks after the only shot.
