Trustees green-light placement contracts

El Campo ISD trustees approved a trio of contracts for special education day schools and residential placement Wednesday calling it a cost saving measure.

Trustees in attendance, Susan Nohavitza, David Vallejo, James Russell and Anthony Dorotik, unanimously approved agreements with the Triumph Learning Center, an Edna based non-public day school; the Bayes Achievement Center, a Huntsville residential school that houses their students year-round; and Academic and Behavior Schools West and the Harris County Department of Education.

