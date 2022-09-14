Trustees green-light placement contracts

El Campo ISD trustees approved a trio of contracts for special education day schools and residential placement Wednesday calling it a cost saving measure.
Trustees in attendance, Susan Nohavitza, David Vallejo, James Russell and Anthony Dorotik, unanimously approved agreements with the Triumph Learning Center, an Edna based non-public day school; the Bayes Achievement Center, a Huntsville residential school that houses their students year-round; and Academic and Behavior Schools West and the Harris County Department of Education.
“(These schools) can provide one-to-one support for students that have significant needs, behavioral etc.,” Director of Special Education Amanda Anderson said, adding “It’s less than a handful of students with another one (student) tentative,”
TEA reports that the average cost for day placement is $51,000 per student per year and El Campo ISD officials report lower expenses than average.
“We were well under the median for last year, some of our students weren’t even there for a full year, the purpose of these schools is to get students to where we can bring them back,” Anderson said, adding “We are required to provide for these students because they’re in our district.”
Without private contracts like these, the district would have to hire additional staff with additional training to meet student’s needs.
Special sessions of the board are uncommon, usually only called when the matter is time-sensitive, and officials say that’s the case here.
“For us to educate a student outside ECISD, we need contracts for those students. Since the board approved the contracts, then (these students) can start classes Wednesday. Otherwise they’d have to start two weeks later (after the next regular board meeting),” El Campo ISD superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
