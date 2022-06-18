The El Campo school board is gearing up for the upcoming 2022-23 school year with safety recommendations and the beginning stages of a FEMA dome.
El Campo trustees agreed to bring the FEMA dome project back, last month. The structure was discussed in May
The dome would serve double duty. When not being used as a safety shelter, it has been proposed as a replacement for some or all of the home economics building classes. Trustees cited old facilities and a need to renovate as cause for the need to replace the current H-building.
The structure, if ultimately approved, would be a FEMA safe location for emergency responders answering the call during a hurricane and a safe place for unhoused residents after a disaster
The dome was initially quoted at $4.247 million in 2018, $3.185 million was to be paid by a federal grant leaving the remaining $1.061 million to be paid by the district.
Trustees will vote on a non-binding agreement with the City of El Campo for the project, and approving grant writing services related to the dome.
The current rough estimates set in May were a 22,000 square-foot dome at a cost of $8.6 million.
Trustees will consider the first round of recommendations from the school safety committee after their meeting, June 14.
The committee was formed to seek out and repair any safety gaps in school facilities or procedures, and receive expert advise from law enforcement and safety personal. “I’m happy to be included and participate in (the safety committee). Hopefully, we will continue to work together to secure our schools,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said Thursday.
Any concerns or suggestions can be made to El Campo ISD superintendent Bob Callaghan.
The safety committee consists of school officials: Rich DuBroc (a former high school principal) and James Russell; Superintendent Bob Callaghan, Network Administrator. Donald Oldag, Maintenance Director Jeff Balcar, Federal Programs Director Demetric Wells and Transportation Director Mark Freeman. As well as city and county law enforcement: city Emergency Management and volunteer fire department Chief Jimmy George Jr., El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson and Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday June 20, at the ECISD Administration building board room, 700 N. Mechanic.
