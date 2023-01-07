The effects of a quieter El Campo EMS service go before council Monday along with acceptance of a $350,000 sewer line improvement grant.

El Campo ambulances greatly reduced use of lights and sirens in June, citing findings from a national study. “The theory behind lights and siren use is that lights and siren use will improve patient outcomes by decreasing the time to care at the scene or to arrival at the hospital, but only a small percentage of medical emergencies have better outcomes from lights and siren use,” El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela said in a public statement issued at the time.

