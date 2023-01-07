The effects of a quieter El Campo EMS service go before council Monday along with acceptance of a $350,000 sewer line improvement grant.
El Campo ambulances greatly reduced use of lights and sirens in June, citing findings from a national study. “The theory behind lights and siren use is that lights and siren use will improve patient outcomes by decreasing the time to care at the scene or to arrival at the hospital, but only a small percentage of medical emergencies have better outcomes from lights and siren use,” El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela said in a public statement issued at the time.
Council approved the study locally, but requested a six-month review on its effects which will be presented Monday.
The city received a $350,000 Texas Department of Agriculture City Development Block Grant for sanitary sewer improvements on Cotton, Corn, Flax and Rice streets. If council accepts the grant a 20 percent match, or $70,000 of city funding, will be required.
Also on the agenda is a resolution calling for the federal funding efforts for rail (please see related story).
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• A joint election agreement and election services contract with the Wharton County Elections Department will be considered. The first day for would be at-large council members to file for office is Wednesday, Jan. 18. Filing continues through Feb. 17.
• Staff recommends up to $24,750 in architectural services for municipal court security improvements go to McLemore Luong, same firm working on the proposed new Public Works facility.
• A permit request to drill a gas well from Ballard Exploration Company will be considered following a public hearing on the issue. The company wants to drill a well from west of the West Loop with the bottom hole terminating under the El Campo High School campus.
• The city 2022 Employee of the Year will be announced along with recognitions for various employee’s years of service.
• A public hearing will be held to rezone a portion of Avenue C from general commercial to residential.
