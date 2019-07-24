An El Campo man faces four counts of intoxication assault causing major injury after allegedly rear-ending two vehicles in a Wharton parking lot.
Four people were injured in the Wharton Buc-ee’s parking lot, 10484 U.S.59, around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, when a Lincoln driven by Raymond Garcia, 67, of 503 W. First allegedly struck two parked SUVs pushing one of them over the curb, causing it to hit pedestrians.
“He was reversing out of a parking spot ... and he strikes two vehicles behind him,” Wharton PD Detective Sgt. Jason Barker told the Leader-News. “He had to be going at a high rate of speed.”
One person injured was inside a vehicle. The other three, two adults and a child being carried, were on the other side of the parked vehicles.
No one suffered life-threatening injuries.
Wharton police officers responding to the scene reportedly found small amounts of cocaine on Garcia’s person and in his vehicle.
Garcia, who was traveling alone, was arrested and transported to the Wharton County Jail. There he was booked on four counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and a single count of possession of a controlled substance.
He posted $70,000 in bonds and was released at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Intoxication assault is a third-degree felony punishable by two and 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000, if the suspect is convicted. The charge can be enhanced, however, for an assortment of reasons including seriousness of injuries.
