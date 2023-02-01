Blaze Of Glory

El Campo Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. presents volunteer Clint Rothbauer with the department’s Firefighter of the Year award along with El Campo Volunteer Fire Department President Kenneth Socha, l-r.

Ready to roll could be motto for El Campo volunteer fireman Clint Rothbauer whether its on the job or as responding to yet another cry for help.

Rothbauer’s dedication, officials say, is why he was selected as the department’s 2022 Firefighter Of The Year. The award is nice, the six-year ECVFD veteran said Monday, but added he sees it more as a challenge than an honor. “Now I’ve got to work even harder to hold up to that title,” Rothbauer said. “I’m still going to do everything I’m capable of doing to be the best.”

