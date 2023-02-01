Ready to roll could be motto for El Campo volunteer fireman Clint Rothbauer whether its on the job or as responding to yet another cry for help.
Rothbauer’s dedication, officials say, is why he was selected as the department’s 2022 Firefighter Of The Year. The award is nice, the six-year ECVFD veteran said Monday, but added he sees it more as a challenge than an honor. “Now I’ve got to work even harder to hold up to that title,” Rothbauer said. “I’m still going to do everything I’m capable of doing to be the best.”
That’s plenty, ECVFD Present Kenneth Socha said.
“He’s always there,” Socha said, adding it doesn’t matter if “there” is a meeting at the station house or a midnight call to a roadside wreck.
The grandson and nephew of firefighters in the Hallettsville and Sweet Home VFDs, Rothbauer signed up with the El Campo Fire and EMS Explorer post when he was just 14, getting a chance to ride along to some of the less dangerous situations, to learn that firefighting is far more than just rushing into a burning building and to develop his own love for serving the community.
He initially joined the Glen Flora VFD, staying just a few months there before transferring to El Campo during one of their recruitment periods.
“The training is great, more than I thought it would be, way more. You see it on video and it looks simple - put water on the fire, but it’s a lot more to it than just put water on the fire,” Rothbauer said.
There are solemn moments, any time you interact with people on the worst days of their life you have to face those. Rothbauer chooses not to dwell on the lives they couldn’t save or the damage that couldn’t be stopped.
Instead, he looks to those moments when the danger is long past.
He pauses, not sure whether it’s politically correct to say it can be fun at times – those brief minutes after they’ve done all they can and before they start back to the station.
“In the summer and there’s grass fires, when it’s over, we shoot each other with water,” he said with a laugh, adding there’s also the friendships. “It’s like a second family.”
A 2010 El Campo High School graduate, Rothbauer drives a belly dump truck hauling gravel, dirt and sand for his parents firm BB & C Trucking of El Campo.
When the town’s sirens sound notifying volunteers there are people in need of help, however, Rothbauer makes a different choice.
“Although he drives a truck for a living he would rather be fully suited up in the back seat and be ready to go,” Socha said.
Despite six years in service, Rothbauer says he’s not a veteran firefighter - at least in his own eyes.
“I don’t see myself that way. There’s still the captains and lieutenants, I still look up to them. I just try to help out the best I can.” Rothbauer said.
Socha said, “He’s the kind that he comes to the station to polish the wheels on a truck when he’s bored,” just to do something to help.
“On a fire scene, he’s always front and center and ready to go. He’ll be in that bunch that’s totally worn out after a structure fire or some type of major motor vehicle accident,” Socha added.
Rothbauer was among the youngest members put on a major committee helping decide what the department’s new ladder truck would contain from engine and brakes, to lights and sirens.
“He was made part of the new ladder truck committee so that the younger generation will know how it’s done when it comes time to order a new truck in the future,” Socha said.
But the top fireman honor, as decided upon by the department’s executive board, was not an expected one, Rothbauer said.
“It took me by complete surprise,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d get it this early. Ten, 15, 20 years? Maybe. I’m hoping to stay as long as my body will let me.”
Rothbauer is just one of 32 men and women serving the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.