Hours after Louise ISD officials opted to close the district on March 16 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the school board held its regular monthly meeting, followed by a special meeting on March 20 to discuss Coronavirus updates.
At the special meeting, the LISD school board discussed employee wages during school closures, voting to approve school officials’ proposals. Faculty and staff will be paid for the days they are instructed not to attend work, unless those work days will be made up later.
“We did the same thing during Hurricane Harvey,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
For more information on this resolution, visit V3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?ik=46121385.
The board’s meeting covered annual renewal of student accident insurance and is considering updating district security cameras.
Using money from two grants, the LISD board voted 6-0 to install new digital security cameras for an estimated cost of $35,000 at the junior high and elementary school buildings. Currently, the schools utilize analog cameras.
“It’s tedious and it’s difficult to get the data (from analog cameras), and with the new digital ones, it’s instantly read,” LISD Technology Director Sandra Holik said. “We can send out a link to the police if we need to or whoever needs to get access to it quickly.”
LISD currently holds accident insurance at an annual rate of $12,772. The board opted to table discussion for next month’s meeting.
“We have insurance that takes care of accidents at school, whether it be football practice, on the playground or a slip-and-fall,” Oliver said.
The board approved a resolution to seek designation as a District of Innovation.
