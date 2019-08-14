To say wildfires are a danger in Wharton County is now an understatement – conditions are far worse than that.
As a result, the county’s ban on outdoor burning continues.
“We sure could use some rain. Not enough to bother the farmers, but enough to water the yards sure would be nice,” El Campo Mayor Randy Collins said Monday during the prayer opening city council’s regular session.
He’s likely not the only one looking for a little moisture from the sky. Right now, Wharton County could take about six inches of slow soaking rain for the ground to become fully saturated.
The National Weather Service says the 30 percent chances of rain might drop all of .08 inches through the end of the week – maybe.
In the meanwhile, the Keetch–Byram Drought Index has hit a 600 average. The zero to 800 scale measures moisture missing from soil based on a county wide average. At 500, an area is considered to be at extreme danger for wildfire.
The heat is expected to be intense today with a “feels like” temperature of 109 before “cooling” to a mere 106 “feels like” temperature Thursday and 107 Friday.
The public is advised to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
Never leave children or pets unattended in a closed, turned off vehicle – not even for a minute. With this heat, it could prove fatal.
