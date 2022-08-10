This weekend’s rainfall might have been refreshing, but may be too little too late for local producers, even becoming hurtful to cotton growers.
Too much rain could cost cotton farmers in both fiber quality and seed oil if the area gets rain that’s too harsh or too frequent.
“Right now the cotton is white in the boll but as the leaves and bracts hit into the fiber, it’ll stain it. It will also mildew in the boll,” United Ag General Manager Jimmy Roppolo said, adding “We sell the seed oil and meal and rain can make the seed sprout. If it sprouts, it kills the oil and meal. We sell seed for $140 a ton. Last year we had to discount some by 80 percent. It cost the gin around $1 million.”
This year’s sporadic rainfall means that harvest yields aren’t spread evenly throughout the county.
“We’re seeing anywhere between half and two cotton bales per acre and, considering the drought and heat we had, I didn’t think we’d make more than half a bale per acre,” Roppolo said.
Earlier batches seem to have escaped the water damage, but the cotton crop is still lacking looking at what UA’s Danevang gin has been processing.
“Our quality seems great, but the yield is down and the fibers are very short,” United Ag Gin Manager Clay Whitley said.
Heat stress is affecting all the crops and harvest quality and quantity has been affected.
“For the most part, we’re done with receiving. We’re handling on average 60 percent compared to last year, and last year was average,” United Ag Grain Manager Lindsey Bowers said, adding “15 to 20 percent of the corn was over 21-30 parts per billion aflatoxin. Compared to the last two to three years where we were handling less than 2 percent, it’s a big jump.”
Corn with over 20 ppb aflatoxin has a more limited market for sale, and cannot be fed to pets, immature animals or dairy animals.
“We put out (fungicide) so we don’t have any concerns (about aflatoxin), I’ve heard of people not putting it out and it running up into 100 parts.” Egypt farmer Tim Krenek said.
Aflatoxin levels over 100 ppb cannot be fed to breeding cattle, breeding swine or laying hens, further limiting the market.
“We’re getting between 40 and 100 bushels an acre. The corn doesn’t look bad. They’re not as big as last year, closer to normal size. If you’re looking at 40 bushel corn, the kernels are very small,” Krenek said.
Texas corn producers averaged 128 bushels per acre in 2021 as reported by the USDA’s State Agriculture Overview.
“I think it’s going to be a break-even deal this year. It’s lucky the price is up to even some of this out. If you had low price and low yield with the high inputs we had this year you’d have a lot of farmers going under,” Krenek said.
Measured at El Campo Memorial Hospital, the Lower Colorado River Authority records 8.88 inches of rainfall to-date for 2022 as compared to last year’s 38.72 inches by August.
