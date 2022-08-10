Cotton Keeps Flowing

United Ag Intern Kirsten Schofield helps the stream of cotton flow through the gins as this year’s harvest is processed, Monday. Cotton quality is good but the drought stunted crop yields.

This weekend’s rainfall might have been refreshing, but may be too little too late for local producers, even becoming hurtful to cotton growers.

Too much rain could cost cotton farmers in both fiber quality and seed oil if the area gets rain that’s too harsh or too frequent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.