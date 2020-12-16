For this year’s annual Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas audits from the Texas Education Agency, El Campo ISD saw a four-point slip while Louise ISD retained a perfect rating, but both districts remained in the highest possible category.
ECISD and LISD both received A ratings, or “superior,” on an A-F scale for the 2019-2020 year. The ratings are based on financial information for the 2018-2019 school year, and the system is designed to improve districts’ financial management practices, according to the TEA.
“I am very happy with the rating of 96 that we received,” ECISD Assistant Superintendent David Bright said. “This is the eighteenth consecutive year that our district has received a superior rating.”
“We started this in 2002, and since 2002, we’ve had a superior rating as a district,” LISD Business Manager Pam Wagner said.
Districts’ letter scores are based on number scores in several categories, with the highest score a district can get being 100 and at least 60 points needed to pass. The 2019-2020 ratings for ECISD and LISD consisted of 10 questions with 10 possible points to be earned, plus five yes or no questions.
Areas of financial management that were assessed included whether the district made timely payments to third party government agencies, whether the district had enough money in its general fund to cover operating expenses, how debt services were handled and more.
ECISD scored 96 out of a possible 100, receiving 10s in all categories, except for two, where eight out of 10 points were given for each. The rating was announced during a public forum before the ECISD school board’s November meeting.
ECISD’s first category with docked points assessed whether the district’s ratio of liabilities to assets could cover short-term debt. The second area ECISD missed points on judged whether the district’s debt service coverage ratio could meet the required debt service. Although not all points were achieved in these two areas, eight points out of 10 is still a good score, Bright said.
“If we had slightly higher revenue or slightly lower debt service requirements then we would probably have received full points for both indicators,” Bright. “Revenue is directly tied to many variables but most directly to property values and the tax rate when calculating what is needed to meet debt service requirements.”
LISD received a perfect 100 score. The rating was announced during a public forum before the LISD December trustee meeting Tuesday night.
“I’m proud to state that we are in good standing with our financial ratings,” Wagner said Tuesday.
ECISD and LISD both received perfect 100 FIRST scores for the 2019-2018 ratings, which was based on 2017-2018 data.
A score of 90 to 100 points is needed to earn a superior rating, 80 to 89 points earns a B or ‘Above Standard,’ 60 to 79 points ranks as C or ‘Meets Standard,’ while below a 60 is considered an F or ‘substandard achievement.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.