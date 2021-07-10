Louise ISD leaders continued the discussion of creating a campus parking and student drug testing policy for the upcoming school year at Monday’s school board meeting, but final policies were not created.
At the Monday meeting, LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver and High School Principal Donna Kutac gave a report on the district’s plans for implementing an on campus parking policy. Trustees input on the policy was welcomed.
The district has had issues with unlicensed students driving to school, according to campus leaders. Requirements of obtaining a campus parking permit would be showing a valid driver’s license and vehicle insurance. A fee will also be implemented to obtain a permit.
The last time a parking policy was discussed was at the board’s April 19 meeting.
Along with the parking policy, district leaders are considering implementing a drug testing program for part of the qualifications needed to obtain a parking pass or to participate in extracurricular activities. The program would involve random drug testing and incident-specific tests.
The district is currently considering possible contractors for the drug testing, with the cost ranging from $30-$65 per drug test, depending on the vendor and type of test. The board asked district leaders not to include the cost of drug testing in the price of the parking permit.
A parking permit price was not determined at the meeting.
In recent school years, students were only drug tested in specific instances, for example, they were caught with drugs at school.
“At the high school, if we have an issue, they have the option to get a drug test,” Kutac said. “If they’re clean, they come back to school. If not, they go to DAEP (Disciplinary Alternative Education Program).”
The board discussed whether the drug testing should occur on campus or at an off-campus location. Board President Mark Bain voiced concerns that asking students to go off campus for drug testing would give students a chance to take supplements that make their drug test come back negative for illegal substances.
“I am serious about the kids leaving here (to be drug tested),” Bain said. “If you go to Victoria, there’s about 15 shops in Victoria where you can buy this stuff, and like I said, in a couple of minutes, you’re clean.”
Bain suggested considering implementing drug testing for teachers as well.
“If we’re (drug testing) students, why aren’t we drug testing the people who are in charge of our children eight to ten hours a day?” Bain said.
Oliver said he understood Bain’s point, but did not know if the district would legally be allowed to randomly drug test teachers.
“I’ve just never heard of it,” Oliver said.
A board vote was not taken on the parking policy or the drug testing program.
