As food prices continue to rise and feeding a family keeps getting harder, there are places that want to help put food in bellies.
Labor of Love is a program run through Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. It was set up to ensure that families had a place they could go that would help when they needed it. The program helps support locals with food and toiletries.
“We serve 223 families, that does not include emergency help-bags. We have to buy a lot of our supplies ... because canned goods are in short supply.” Labor of Love director Niesha Brown said.
Non-perishable food is always a top item, canned foods of all types are welcome. Donations are accepted at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios, Brown can be contacted to schedule donations at 713-480-5245.
Any donations can also be dropped off at the Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We urge people who can afford to help, who can purchase a few extra canned goods or other items, to drop them off here at the newspaper office,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “Covering West Wharton County’s events and happenings accurately is, of course, our main mission, but serving the community is just that – service. This is a way we can help.”
The Blessing Cup Storehouse echoes similar needs. Staple food is always wanted and accepted.
“Basically any kind of canned goods or boxed goods really anything food. Monetary donations would help (people) paying for utilities. If you were buying for yourself, donate like that. I know times are getting hard with things going up so anything is appreciated,” Blessing Cup President Dorothy Bacak said.
Donations can be dropped off at 507 Bruns or they can be scheduled by calling 979-541-9982.
Donors closer to Wharton can gift toiletries to Meals on Wheels through Wharton County Junior College. The program takes home goods and food to seniors in-need.
Although Meals on Wheels might just sound like food delivery, the service also provides and accepts toiletries: toothbrushes, deodorant, toilet paper and adult diapers. Donations can be taken to the LaDieu Technology Center room 112, 911 Boling Hwy. Wharton.
