As the seasons turn cold, scam calls are on the rise and local law enforcement is having to deal with the consequences.
A new wave of scam calls is being reported to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office where the scammer claims to be a member of the sheriff’s department and claims their target is at risk of being arrested for not reporting to jury duty, before demanding money be sent.
Scams like this ramp up during the holiday season and continue through tax season, law enforcement reports.
“People are more charitable during the holidays, they’re also busy. If someone says ‘someone’s been arrested, send money,’ they might send it just because they’re rushed,” El Campo Assistant Police Chief Jennifer Mican said.
“The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office nor any law enforcement agency would never call and demand that you send them money for missing jury duty. If you receive a call from this scammer, just hang up,” WCSO recommended via social media.
Other scams likely to come back this Christmas season are fraudulent charities, collecting money for non-existent foundations or for causes they aren’t actually supporting.
Fraudulent sellers and buyers are also common around Christmas.
“Bait adds on the Internet that show really good deals on items to purchase but end up just taking your money. People buying items online from you with fraudulent accounts or money orders, and requesting you to send the item then the money is withdrawn from your account because it was a fraudulent charge on someone else’s account,” Mican said.
The FBI reports these non-payment and non-delivery scams cost people upwards of $337 million nationwide in 2021.
“We advise people not to give out any personal information or banking information over the phone. Call the business or agency directly to verify any information from the call. Call and check up on your family members directly. Do some research on the call details or organization before you decide to donate money or pay anything,” Mican said.
