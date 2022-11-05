Law Enforcers Offer Warnings

El Campo Police Dispatcher Crystal Mican handles the phones at the ECPD, Thursday. She’s one of the first line of staffers that get the calls when scammers start preying on El Campo residents.

As the seasons turn cold, scam calls are on the rise and local law enforcement is having to deal with the consequences.

A new wave of scam calls is being reported to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office where the scammer claims to be a member of the sheriff’s department and claims their target is at risk of being arrested for not reporting to jury duty, before demanding money be sent.

