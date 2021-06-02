Teachers are one step closer to having more options for when they can take time off after a discussion held at the May El Campo ISD school board meeting.
District leaders presented recommended changes to the DEC local board policy on teacher leave at the board’s May 18 meeting. The current policy limits the days teachers are allowed to use their discretionary days while Texas education code dictates non-discretionary leave.
After discussion among administrators during the school year, the district’s recommendation to trustees is to modify the policy so that personnel can use their discretionary leave on days before or after state mandated testing.
“(The current policy) impacts campuses unequally,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said at the meeting. “For example, Myatt Elementary has no state mandated testing. They were experiencing limitations. The high school has the most state mandated testing.”
The policy changes were not an action item on the meeting agenda, so the school board did not vote on the issue. A vote will be taken on the issue in June, Callaghan said.
Under the current DEC Local policy, teachers are not allowed to use a discretionary day, which is paid leave, on specific “blackout days” throughout the year. Blackout days at ECISD are the day before or after a holiday or the day of students’ state assessments. If a teacher would like to attend an event that falls on a blackout day, administrators did not have the power to authorize discretionary leave that day or to prioritize requests.
The El Campo ISD school board discussed changes to local policy on teachers’ paid leave during their October monthly meeting, and although no action was taken on the issue, multiple members indicated they’d be open to amending the policy in the future.
“When this year came about … this wasn’t on anybody’s radar, but it soon became a hot topic, because there were what (are) called blackout days on the school district calendar that limited when individuals could take personal leave,” Callaghan said.
Administrators first brought up the current policy on discretionary leave at the July board meeting due to questions from employees. No action was taken on the policy in July, and the last time action was taken on the policy was in September 2019.
Discretionary leave and non-discretionary leave have different rules as far as reasons why they can be used. For discretionary leave, the choice of why the day can be used is up to the teacher. Non-discretionary days can only be used for specific reasons, such as illness or a death in the family.
