Louise high schoolers are preparing for some fun and fundraising with two events this month designed to earn donations for annual student community programs and graduation expenses.
The annual Junior/Senior Serve event, set for Feb. 13, and Winter Dance, planned for Feb. 20, will be held by the 2021 junior class sponsors and senior class Project Graduation sponsors, respectively.
Eleventh-graders who choose to participate in Junior/Senior Serve aim to get a head start on their senior year expenses.
“That’ll pay for prom this year, because they have to put on prom,” Gaona said. “It’ll pay for their senior trip and their senior shirts. Then whatever money is left over goes back to them when they graduate (through) project grad.”
To earn funds, juniors sold tickets to senior students and their families, and will act as waiters and entertainers to serve food and perform a skit for attendees. Seniors were able to customize their event tables according to different themes, and a live and silent auction will be held with items donated from local businesses.
“The seniors get to sit back and relax with their families,” Gaona said.
In spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ticket sales have not dropped from previous years, according to Junior Class Sponsor Vanessa Gaona. Junior sponsors expect a large turnout of about 250 people for the event, so they opted to hold the celebration at El Campo’s Civic Center for the first time due to safety concerns from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“That way we can have plenty of room to space out,” Gaona said.
This year’s junior class sponsors are Gaona, Brittany Ross, Daniel Gaona and David Menefee.
Open to the community, not just Louise students, the 2021 Winter Dance will feature live music from Wharton County area band Steel Country. A live and silent auction, benefitting project grad, will also be held.
“The dance is open to anyone and everyone regardless of age or the school they attend,” 2021 Project Grad Secretary Casey Lewis said. “The more people that come out and donate, the more money that our kids will be able to earn and win on graduation night.”
Project Grad is a safe and sober celebration held annually for high school seniors the night of graduation. It is held lock-in style overnight with adult supervision, and is optional for students.
The Winter Dance is the Louise Project Grad’s largest annual fundraiser, with money raised going toward prizes for the graduating class after the dance’s expenses are paid for. Additional project grad fundraising events are planned for the spring semester.
Security officers will be on duty at the event, as in years past, with additional health precautions being taken due to the pandemic, according to Lewis.
“We will have literature regarding Covid-19 posted throughout the hall as well as hand sanitizing stations,” Lewis said. “There will also be masks available at the front door. We want everyone to feel safe while in attendance and we will do our part to make sure that safety guidelines are followed.”
The 2021 Project Grad officers are Lewis, Maria Montes, Crystal Ochoa and Vicki Roberts.
Tickets for the Winter Dance can be purchased in advance at Executive Stitches in El Campo, 106 N. Washington, or from any Louise High School senior for $12. Gold Table sponsorships, which include six entry tickets and other event perks, can be purchased for $200 and individual tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Contact Lewis at 281-686-0540 or caseylew73@yahoo.com for more information.
Junior/Senior Serve dinner begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. The Winter Dance begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Plainview Hall, S. FM 441, Louise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.