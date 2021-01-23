No challengers have announced intentions to seek El Campo City Council posts more than one week into the May election filing period.
During the same time, two incumbents have filed for re-election.
Current district office holders are: Anisa Vasquez in District 1, Gloria Harris in District 2, David Hodges in District 3 and John Hancock in District 4.
Election status so far:
District 1 (mainly east of North Mechanic) has no candidates filed.
District 2 (west of South Wharton Street and south of the railroad tracks) has no candidates filed.
District 3 (bounded to the north by West Norris Street, to the east by North Mechanic Street and to the south by the railroad tracks) has one-term incumbent Hodges seeking re-election.
District 4 (generally north of West Norris Street and West of North Wharton Street although it also includes the area around El Campo Middle School) has two-term incumbent Hancock seeking re-election.
All candidates must state their intention to run by Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.