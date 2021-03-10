Four El Campo ISD trustees will be on the May 1 ballot, despite the three unopposed incumbents being declared elected at the school district’s Feb. 23 board meeting.
ECISD trustee positions 1, 2 and 4 are up for regular election in May. Position 3, currently held by trustee David Vallejo, who is serving the remainder of former trustee Rich DuBroc’s term, is up for election of an unexpired term lasting until 2022.
At its Feb. 23 meeting, the school board unanimously voted in favor of “canceling the May 1, 2021 ECISD trustee elections for positions 2, 3 and 4 as these positions have been certified as unopposed and are hereby elected,” according to the superintendent’s meeting agenda. Trustee Dennis Rawlings and Board Vice President Anthony Dorotik were absent from the meeting.
The intent of the board decision was not to cancel the May 1 election, ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the Leader-News in an email statement.
“The action taken by the board (Feb. 23) regarding the unopposed places for trustee positions does not have the effect of ‘canceling’ the May 1, 2021 Trustee election,” Callaghan said.
Positions 2 and 4 are currently held by Rawlings and Board President James Russell, respectively. Position 1, currently held by Board Secretary Greg Anderson, is the only opposed position slated for the May 1 ballot.
“However, because several trustees’ places are unopposed, the individuals will by default be the ‘elected’ individuals for those trustee places,” according to Callaghan’s statement. “Those unopposed trustee places will effectively not have to run for office because by operation of law they will be declared the winners.”
Retired El Campo Middle School teacher Kathy Smith will oppose Anderson on the ballot. Filing to be on the May ballot closed on Feb. 12.
Rawlings did not file for re-election. Instead, former trustee Rich DuBroc signed up unopposed for the position 2 spot, aiming to return after opting to leave the board in September.
ECISD trustee terms last three years. Ed Erwin, position 5, will be up for election in 2022, with Vice President Anthony Dorotik, position 6, and trustee Susan Nohavitza, position 7, up for election in 2023.
The election will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1 at the El Campo Branch Library, 200 W. Church, with early voting running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 19 - 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 26 and 27.
Applications to vote by mail must be received by the Wharton County early voting clerk by the end of the business day on April 20.
