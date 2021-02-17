A public hearing on whether restrictions should be tightened on where a vehicle repair shop or used car lot can locate has been canceled.
The Planning & Zoning Commissioners meeting set for today has been canceled due to the ongoing weather concerns and has yet to be rescheduled.
Inspections Department staff recommends repair shops be required to obtain a special use permit to locate in the downtown area, any C-2 (commercial zone) or M-1B (light manufacturing).
Each special use permit requestee goes before P&Z and ultimately city council where individualized requirements could be set – restrictions from roadways usage, for example, or fencing.
