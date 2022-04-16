Jesus’ final moments were depicted on Good Friday at noon, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church as part of their annual Stations of the Cross, Passion performance.
The spitting rain parted just long enough for St. Robert’s faithful to begin the ceremony.
The event, done all in Spanish, follows Jesus, portrayed by Rogelio Garduno, in the 14 stations of his last hours ending with his crucifixion and burial in his tomb.
Around 100 faithful Catholics showed up and followed Garduno through the path laid out that ends in the field behind the church, with a trio of crosses set up that imitate Golgotha, where Jesus was crucified.
The cast, made up of parishioners, began by putting Jesus before Pontius Pilate who asked the crowd to decide whether to spare him, or the prisoner Barabbas.
After condemning Christ to death, the crowd circles the church gazebo with Jesus before he takes up the cross after being crowned with thorns.
The entire congregation follows the cast through the streets of El Campo, stopping to reenact the steps Christ took.
Performed every Easter weekend, the event asks Catholics to consider his sacrifice and how it impacts their lives.
The community continues its observance of the week with more secular offerings this weekend.
Community Easter Egg hunts will be held Saturday. For more information on the events, see Bulletin Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.