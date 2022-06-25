Trash piles are still being left on El Campo’s roadsides and a petition is now circulating demanding the city fix the issue.
City officials, however, say trash provider Texas Disposal Systems is doing exactly what its contract calls for, creating somewhat of a standoff between citizens and municipal leaders for now.
The garbage contract calls for once-a-month heavy trash/brush collection per household if, and only if, the resident schedules the pickup. The free service is then limited to 3 cubic yards (roughly the equivalent of a pickup truck load), anything else is charged if collected curbside.
For example, a trash truck will collect up to 21 bags of leaves/extra trash/etc. per month, but only one time per month, multiple calls are not allowed. Brush must be cut into no more than four-foot lengths, bundled and tied; or discarded furniture can be collected. The total is cumulative, residents are not allowed, for example, one couch and mattress, 21 bags of leaves and a pile of dead limbs in the same month (at least not without having to pay an extra fee).
Citizens who willfully leave castoffs roadside for weeks or months can face fines.
Stepping down from the dais to make a public comment, District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris presented City Manager Courtney petition calling for the growing blight to be addressed at the last council session.
Signed by residents of her district, roughly the southwest quadrant of the city, it calls for action to clean up the former El Campo Middle School site off Martin Luther King and Gladys streets. The petition, signed by less than 10 people when turned in at the last council session, cites high grass that is “a haven for rodents and other wild animals, and often buzzard-looking birds are flying around eating dead animals.”
The petition simply asks the city to enforce its own ordinances on weedy lots and blight.
“They want their side of town cleaned up,” Harris said. “Code Enforcement sent out letters, but they (people leaving debris curbside) are not going to do it (clean up the mess) until they get hit in the pocket.”
Although complaints have been plentiful, it is the only petition that has been made public.
Code Enforcement Office sent out in excess of 22 letters just last week. Residents cited have 10 days to clear the debris before they face court action. More than 50 letters have gone out in June.
Still, however, an arbitrary drive on city streets will find curbside piles most days throughout El Campo although it’s often difficult to determine whether the broken table or mattress left roadside has been there two days or two months. Browning in brush, however, helps define its age along with grass and weed growth around any discards.
The Citizen’s Collection Station at 1698 CR 303 is open three days a week allowing those with proof of residency (a water bill and/or driver’s license) to drop off brush or heavy trash free of charge. Dump hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Saturday with a half day of operation 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.
Those registered for the senior/disabled household discount programs should contact the city at 541-5075 to discuss heavy trash needs. Depending on the type of discards, city staff may be able to help.
All city residents wanting a bulk/ brush trash pick up should call TDS at 800-375-8375 or request it online at www.cityofelcampo.org/how_do_i/schedule_brush_pick_up.php to schedule collection.
The city’s garbage collector since October, TDS requires heavy trash pickups to be scheduled because the standard truck it uses to collect trash does not have a rear end loader.
