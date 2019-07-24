A retail recruitment firm will continue its efforts to bring new business to El Campo for the next three years.
In exchange, the City Development Corporation of El Campo will pay Retail Strategies, Inc. $25,000 per year in a deal approved unanimously at the CDC’s July session.
“I’m one of their biggest proponents. I do believe they are worth the money,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson told her board.
While the CDC’s mission is not primarily retail, growth and prosperity for the city certainly are.
The economic development corporation, for example, took the lead in the “Shop LOCAL!” campaign and works with companies on infrastructure for buildings.
Retail Strategies has assisted with bringing at least two fast food restaurants to El Campo as well as a retail expansion and convenience stores.
“I think, if anything, they are going to be working harder than ever before,” Gibson said, adding that interest in El Campo was “higher than a cat’s back. I think they bring values to small communities.”
Among other efforts, the company examines “leakage” to identify where residents are spending dollars elsewhere because the good or service is not available within the city limits. Those missing companies are then targeted in an effort to bring them to the city.
Retail Strategies started working with El Campo in September 2013 in a three-year, $100,000 contract split between the CDC and city.
Since then, the CDC has taken over the lower payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.