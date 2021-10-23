El Campo ISD is preparing to open its $2.2 million high school weight room after months of delays.
The Ricebirds will soon use their new weight room after the February freeze, and COVID-19 delayed the project initially set for an August completion.
Although the delays were signifigant, ECISD and Polasek Construction were fully prepared to complete the work as soon as possible, Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
“We look forward to student-athletes getting to use our facility,” Callaghan said.
Polasek Construction of El Campo got the $2.2 million project bid in November 2020. The building will include a training room, co-ed weight-lifting area and new restrooms.
In January and February, the construction had to stop due to freezing weather and rain. However, crews resumed work in March and poured concrete for the structure’s base.
One of the most significant delays was installing the air conditioning units. Those required computer chips unavailable due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and statewide shortages, Callaghan said.
Construction is completed, and equipment is now being installed into the facility.
“We are moving weights into the facility as we speak,” Athletic Director Chad Worrell said. “We are days away from finishing and getting student-athletes in the building.”
Weight room equipment being installed costs $135,000 and includes weights, racks, benches and belts. The school is also spending $45,000 on flooring and mats for the entire facility.
“From the people who did the work to the people who brought the weights in, we appreciate everyone’s hard work on this project,” Worrell said. “This is a world-class facility that will help our student-athletes. It is a great time right now to be a Ricebird or Ladybird.”
The Ricebird weight room includes $20,000 in cameras, video projectors, screens, telephones and computers.
The cost for the equipment, flooring and and technology upgrade is included in the $2.2 million price tag for the facility.
Although there is no official date yet for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Worrell said student-athletes had their last lifting session in the old gym, located under the bleachers, this week.
The next important date for the weight room will be Monday, Oct. 25. ECISD administrators will walk through the facility to see if everything is completed and ready for student-athletes.
