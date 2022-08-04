Triple dog attack kills backyard pet

An elderly Strand Street man escaped injury, but his dog was killed Saturday by three stray pit bulls.
The dogs are now being quarantined at the El Campo Animal Shelter before their ultimate fate is decided.
Escaping a Franke Street enclosure, the three pit bulls “came into the backyard (in the 400 block of East Strand) where the homeowner was walking his poodle in the backyard. The pit bulls attacked and killed the poodle ... he tried to intervene. He sustained some scratches, however it could not be determined if he was bit,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Monday.
The 78-year-old man then retrieved a firearm and discharged three to four shots at the dogs apparently missing.
The dogs’ owners worked with police to transport the three pit bulls to El Campo Animal Control.
The case history of each animal is being examined individually, according to control officer Megan Jurasek.
No decision had been made as of press time as to whether the dogs will be released to the owner and a running-at-large citation issued or if they will be deemed a danger and a court hearing held. The owner could opt to surrender the animals as well. If that takes place, the dogs would be sent to a recuse center that offers training.
“It’s a case-by-case situation,” Jurasek said.
Chief Animal Control Officer David Baros will make the determination.
