An Old Fashion Rodeo to benefit the Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg will be held in recognition of Juneteenth on June 19 at the Kendleton Picnic Grounds.
Museum founder and rodeo organizer Larry Callies said the rodeo will include tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, bronc riding, ladies barrel racing, and ladies steer undecorating. For the youths, there will be mutton busting, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and tie-down roping.
“People want to be cowboys and cowgirls,” Callies said.
The event will run from 5-9 p.m. and will include food trucks, vendors, and music by the Ruben Moreno Zydeco Band. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Gates will open at noon for the 3 p.m. team roping and calf roping events, with $2,000 added money. A free Black Cowboy Museum coloring book will be given to the first 200 children through the gates.
“To help celebrate Juneteenth I will sleep at an old slave house on June 17 in Egypt,” Callies said.
To register to compete in the rodeo or for more information, call Callies at 281-787-3308.
