The state health department says 34 Wharton County residents have died of COVID-19.
The county, however, has accounted for 28 of those individuals listing 14 as being from El Campo, 12 from Wharton and two from Boling.
The next testing center will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton.
