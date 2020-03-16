Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Rex William Nave, 39, of 2502 Duncan in Victoria for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 13, 2019. He allegedly stole merchandise from a store.
Nave has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Victoria County.
• Christopher Earl Parson, 34, of 503 Lundy in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Dec. 3, 2019.
Parson has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a habitation on Oct. 24, 2008 in Wharton County.
• Jose Ivan Rios, 36, of 406 N. Liberty, Lot 1, in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Dec. 31, 2019.
Rios has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions, one in Wharton County and one in Brenham. He also has prior felony convictions for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Oct. 15, 2009 and April 22, 2014, both in Wharton County.
• Daniel Rodriguez Jr., 49, of 1930 Red Cedar Trail in Rosenberg for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 15, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines and attempted to throw it across a parking lot in an effort to impede a police investigation.
Rodriguez has felony convictions for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on July 13, 2007, possession of a controlled substance on July 10, 2007, both in Wharton County; and driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Sept. 13, 2007 in Jackson County.
• Connie Saucedo Rojas, 43, of 66 Wanda in El Campo for injury to a child causing bodily injury on Oct. 10, 2019. She allegedly struck a child in the face.
• Oscar Daniel Silva, 43, of 212 E. Norris in El Campo for theft of a firearm on Jan. 1.
• Matthew Ray Torres, 28, of 512 Roth in El Campo for forgery on Sept. 27, 2019. He allegedly forged a $222 check.
• Andrew Richard Valdez, 30, of 701 Clara in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child on Dec. 6, 2019. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil and THC wax along with more than 4 ounces of marijuana with the intent to sell.
While in possession of the drugs and selling them, Valdez stands accused of having two children with him.
• Jose Sergio Valdez, 47, of 2124 E. Van Buren in Brownsville for theft with two or more previous convictions on Dec. 22, 2019. He allegedly stole clothing.
Valdez has prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Cameron and Harris counties.
• Walter Lee Washington III, 33, of 13189 Vallejo in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Oct. 28, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
Washington has prior felony convictions for robbery and sexual assault of a child on Dec. 15, 2006, and failure to register as a sex offender on Aug. 12, 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.