The El Campo Police Department doesn’t allow choke holds or any of the other practices protesters across the nation are demanding be eliminated.
As a recognized police force, the department follows strict criteria on when and how force is used. Every use is reported, all officers on the street wear body cameras. The cruisers they drive have a camera installed as well.
Nationally, police departments, especially the ones in larger cities, are being scrutinized and generally criticized, due to backlash from the strangulation death of George Floyd, killed by a Minneapolis police officer now charged with homicide.
Policies are in place to prevent actions like those of the Minneapolis officer from being duplicated by an ECPD officer.
“It’s not going to happen here,” Stanphill said. “They’re not going to be here.”
All complaints are investigated with camera footage reviewed.
“I always try to put myself in the boots of that officer,” Stanphill said, adding he uses the footage, department regulations and his own experience as a police officer to determine the appropriateness of conduct.
“There are so many cameras out there,” he said, adding footage from witnesses is used as well.
“There’s nothing that a good cop hates more than a bad cop,” Stanphill said.
Earlier this month, a group of protesters gathered on North Mechanic in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The group, he said, was peaceful and supported in their efforts to spread their message.
“Overall we have it very good here in El Campo,” Stanphill said. “I want to assure citizens that we are run with the most current and accepted procedure.”
As police chief, he takes visibility seriously. He goes “out on the streets” for a couple of hours every day, he attends a wide assortment of events and religious services weekly. It’s about knowing the community and being available to address concerns.
Outreach programs like Coffee With a Cop exist for just that reason too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.