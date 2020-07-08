Public outcry over an El Campo RV resort pool party reached a frenzy Monday, but police say the business and its patrons didn’t do anything wrong.
The governor’s mask order and rules outlining occupancy in businesses, do not apply to El Campo Lost Lagoon, El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said Monday. The swimming pool frees them of restrictions normally in place, a specific exemption under the governor’s order.
It doesn’t mean municipal authorities are happy however.
Seeing photos of scads of people celebrating the Fourth of July holiday, Mayor Randy Collins expressed concern.
“We let them know we were not happy with what the pictures are showing,” Collins said, adding officers are expected to enforce mask ordinances and business guidelines.
Collins gave the resort permission to host an event with more than 10 people, a power granted to mayors and county judges under the governor’s COVID-19 pandemic response guidelines.
“We received the governor’s order the Thursday before the weekend. I didn’t feel like it (the resort’s event set for just two days later) was anything we could cancel,” he said, adding Lagoon owners and management were told of safety expectations.
Like restaurants, the Lagoon is limited to 50 percent occupancy, according to Police Chief Terry Stanphill, but that’s occupancy on a resort that sprawls from parking lots to fishing ponds.
“They were trying to keep stuff (like large groupings) from happening,” the chief said, but added there was reportedly some difficultly with guests gathering for photos later into the evening.
Despite concerns Sunday and Monday, no complaints about activity inside the resort reached police July 4. The only call that came in was a report of traffic gathering on the road to watch fireworks.
Those fireworks, the chief said, were not inside the city limits, although the resort itself is within municipal boundaries. Setting up and launching the display from a site across CR 451 exempted the resort from the El Campo permitting process for such displays.
“I understand that everybody is concerned. These people are all from out of town and they go back out of town. They leave a ton of money before they do,” he said.
A Lost Lagoon member of management who would not give her name said the resort screened all guests before they entered.
