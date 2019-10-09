Another memorial to the El Campo game warden killed in the line of duty in 2007 will be officially dedicated next week.
The Game Warden Justin Hurst Memorial Highway dedication will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 near the intersection of Hwy. 71 and FM 2765. The ceremony will then move to the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, at 10:30 a.m. A light lunch will follow at noon.
County veterans activist Sarah Hudgins has spent weeks organizing the event with the help of the 100 Club of Wharton County.
“It has been a great honor to work on this,” she said, adding everything is being coordinated with the game warden’s parents, Allen and Pat Hurst of El Campo.
“This is very meaningful to the Hurst family. I think about what they must be going through. This is their son,” Hudgins said.
Justin Hurst was killed March 17, 2007 from wounds sustained during an encounter with a poacher that ended with a chase and a hail of bullets around the Lissie Cemetery.
This is the fourth highway dedication event Hudgins has coordinated in Wharton County, the other three saluting Medal of Honor recipients.
“It’s very touching to the heart,” she said, adding she’s learned much about the people behind the actions.
“This one’s a little different. He was such a young man,” Hudgins said.
In addition to Hurst’s parents, his son will be present and is scheduled to speak during the dedication ceremony.
Kyle Hurst was just an infant when his father was killed. During the El Campo funeral ceremonies, he slept in his mother’s arms as his father’s casket flag was presented and a 21-gun salute was fired by the game warden honor guard.
State Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, will read the bill creating the highway as part of the ceremony and Mayor Randy Collins will read a proclamation.
“I want it (the ceremony) to be exactly the way they (the Hursts) want it,” Hudgins said.
The Texas Game Warden Color Guard will participate in the ceremony with flags, a bag piper and offering a 21-gun salute.
The Game Warden Justin Hurst Memorial Highway runs on Hwy. 71 from the Matagorda County line to the intersection with FM 2765. Just prior to the ceremony Thursday, a law enforcement procession will travel the full length of the memorial highway, beginning at the sign that designates the Matagorda County line just south of Danevang to the intersection of Hwy. 71 and FM 2765.
Although the event is set for a weekday, Hudgins said she’s confident there will be a good turnout.
“The public is welcome and encouraged to come,” she said.
The 100 Club volunteers’ most recent meal covered the $2,000 needed for the sign and the City of El Campo donated use of the Civic Center’s main hall.
Daughters of the American Revolution and Pilot Club members will be offering a light lunch when the ceremony ends at noon.
