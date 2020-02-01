Equally comfortable helping others in good times and in bad, a local man named the 2019 El Campo Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year aided communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey and spends his time volunteering for numerous charitable organizations.
El Campoan Financial Planner JJ Croix was given the award at an annual banquet hosted at the El Campo Civic Center Thursday night.
“I used to think tonight’s citizen of the year was a step ahead of everyone in everything he does, but I’ve since realized he’s simply out in front of us and pulling his community forward,” Ronny Collins said.
Collins presented Croix with the Citizen of the Year award after speaking about Croix’ education at the University of Texas, his involvement with the El Campo Rotary Club, with the El Campo ISD AVID program and other local organizations.
On stage, Croix first addressed the previous winners of Citizens of the Year.
“I look at all of you and I honestly don’t feel worthy to be mentioned in the same breath,” Croix said. “I’m flattered.”
Wiping tears from his eyes, and sounding a little choked up, Croix accepted his award in front of the audience and his family, who surprised him with their attendance.
“The one lesson that I learned very early on is when you’re lost the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in serving others,” Croix said.
Croix, founder and part owner of Croix Wealth Management in El Campo, has more than 20 years of professional experience. The people who nominated him were more impressed with how Croix impacted the community in his free time.
He volunteered as the president of the local Boys and Girls Club and supported Just Do It Now, a charity for Wharton County underprivileged kids. He served as an El Campo ISD school board trustee for six years, ending in 2015.
“JJ has a heart for people and their needs in our community,” Sherry Stanley of El Campo said. “I heartily recommend him as a shining light as El Campo’s Citizen of the Year.”
Active within his church, Croix serves as an advisory board member of River Pointe Church, a committee chairman for Coastal Bend YoungLife, a Christian youth organization, and helped organize a 2018 Vacation Bible School.
As a member and former president of the District 5890 Rotary Club, Croix and others raised more than $200,000 for Wharton County flood victims in 2018.
“When Harvey hit Wharton County, JJ and his family were some of the first … the moment the roads cleared to travel to Wharton to help others,” Croix Wealth Management partner Melissa Guttenberger of El Campo said.
Looking to the future, Croix has plans to stay involved in the community.
“I’m motivated to keep doing what we’ve done,” Croix said. “It’s a great community and it’s a great platform. Change people’s lives for the better and just keep doing what we’ve done.”
The Achiever of the Year award was given to Angie Socha and Melony Cobb, founders of the Adopt A Grandparent Christmas fundraiser. Please see next edition for more details.
