The El Campo ballot count left no doubt that voters want a direct voice in selecting the city mayor, approving Proposition H Charter Amendment 3 to 1 in the November election.
Just who would hold that post, however, wasn’t absolutely certain as of press time as a number of mail-in ballots remained uncounted at that point (please see the Leader-News Facebook for update).
At-large incumbent Councilman Chris Barbee was the leader of the pack, and barring a mail-in ballot coup, will be the first directly-elected mayor, capturing 1,819 early and in person votes in the five-way race for three seats.
Political newcomer Eugene Bustamante, a retired El Campo volunteer firefighter, was in second with 1,756 votes and earns the right to claim the mayor pro tem’s post.
Philip Miller, currently the city’s mayor pro tem, had collected the third most votes at 1,537 while former El Campo ISD school board president Ralph Novosad had 1,477 and former El Campo City Manager Mindi Snyder 1,265 before mail-in ballots were counted.
“I’m grateful to the residents who voted for me and their confidence in me. I’ll do my best to serve and represent the city during the 18 months left on this term,” Barbee told the Leader-News. “Five good candidates put themselves out there. I appreciate each of them and want to congratulate Eugene and Philip who will join me on city council starting Monday.”
Early voters led the charge with at least 53 percent of the city’s 5,840 registered voters weighing in on the propositions and at-large race.
In early balloting, 2,100 cast votes in favor of Proposition H to 737 against.
“I was confident it would pass based on the high level of interest in the matter when (Councilman) David Hodges and I were getting petition signatures,” Barbee said. “David and I want to see a majority of voters decide city leadership like most cities do, rather than a simple majority of council.”
Before mail-in and Election Day ballots were counted, the tally was Barbee 1,571; Bustamante 1,461; Miller 1,379; Novosad 1,297 and Snyder 1,090. Although the numbers changed, no boxes changed the order.
It will be Barbee’s second term.
For Miller, it is actually the start of a seventh term. He served from 1979 to 1988. Miller then returned in 2018.
