Abuzz With Possibilities

Just days into the new year, children at Michelle’s Day Care work hard on their next masterpieces Tuesday and were more than willing to share their hopes for 2023. Raiden Abelar and Anisha Etienne (l-r) color bumblebee pictures.

A new year means new beginnings, while we’re struggling to lose weight or eat better, the smallest El Camponans have their own resolutions and hopes for 2023.

Surrounded by the rest of the two and three-year-old class at Methodist Day Care, Lukas and Katalina Chapa played jungle with their friend Truett Socha and discussed their aspirations for this year over a set of plastic lions, tigers and bears on Tuesday.

