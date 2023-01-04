A new year means new beginnings, while we’re struggling to lose weight or eat better, the smallest El Camponans have their own resolutions and hopes for 2023.
Surrounded by the rest of the two and three-year-old class at Methodist Day Care, Lukas and Katalina Chapa played jungle with their friend Truett Socha and discussed their aspirations for this year over a set of plastic lions, tigers and bears on Tuesday.
“Santa brought me a new pair of white shoes to wear to school. I wanted to show all my friends at school how fast they can make me run. I only wear them at school,” Lukas said.
Demonstrating his new running prowess, Chapa took off across the classroom posting what must have been a record time, noticed by Socha and his sister.
Returning to the table with his sister and friend, the athlete shared another resolution with the Leader-News, before getting lost in the jungle play set.
“I learned how to do a front-flip this year and, I think it’s impossible but, I want to learn how to do a double front flip this year. It’s super hard.”
Lukas is in good company, statista.com reports that nearly half of all U.S. adults want to exercise more moving into 2023.
New Year’s Eve spoke to county youngsters, inspiring an eagerness for another year, especially at Michelle’s Day Care, where their three- to four-year-old pre-K students were just finishing up art class before enjoying outside recess.
“We all got together and popped fireworks with my family and I can’t wait to pop fireworks again next year, I love fireworks. I got to pop five this year,” Raiden Abelar said.
Abelar’s classmates were coloring bumblebees and one excited student had a goal that, while most people wouldn’t likely share, was definitely unique.
“I’m excited about more Mondays. I like coming to school and seeing all my friends. The whole class is my friend,” Angelese Kirkendall said.
Kirkendall isn’t alone, statista.com reports that a third of U.S. adults want to spend more time with family and friends as well, not necessarily on Mondays, however.
