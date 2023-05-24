Walking among the tombstones Sunday evening the teens paused at intervals and bowed down, not to pray, but to place a flag.
It’s one of the first efforts of Memorial Day observances which will cumulate at the American Legion Post 251 Hall and out at the El Campo Community Cemetery on Monday.
Boy Scouts in Troop 268 worked to honor the 686 veterans buried at Garden of Memories Cemetery, hunting for each tombstone, several of which were partially or almost completely covered by overgrown grass.
Not all, not even most, of the men and women buried there died while in service, but they all served, they collectively said, with none expressing concerns over giving up leisure time.
The work was made easier thanks to a computerized database and map created in 2019 by then Eagle Scout Jordan Benavidez.
“This process would sometimes take two to three days to complete,” Scout Master Noel Benavidez said. “We can now complete this process in about an hour and a half.”
Each Scout knew where to look for the graves in their assigned section, helping with the hunt among the unedged stones.
“If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here,” Life Scout Trace Matthews said. Finishing his sophomore year at El Campo High School, Matthews hopes to become earn his Eagle Scout and ultimately become a Texas Game warden.
The headstones of 18 veterans listed as having been buried at Garden of Memories are still missing with the troop and its adult volunteers unable to locate them. Scout Master Benavidez said he’s hoping family members will provide assistance as they may lack headstones. Those with information should email noel@benavidez.com to share information.
“Every veteran buried at this cemetery is a person who has a story, and in every story can be found an important lesson. Some of those stories have been lost in time and those lessons are unable to inspire and encourage future generations. It is my hope that when people read this article, they will be inspired to share a story about a veteran,” Benavidez said.
The El Campo Community Cemetery will hold an observance at its 299 Jesse location off of the West Loop starting at 10 a.m. and the Craig-Harris American Legion Post 251 will again play host for a Memorial Day observance starting at 11 a.m. Monday in the Armory Road at Hwy. 71 South hall.
The El Campo Community program includes traditional honors with Rev. Carey Smith serving as this year’s keynote speaker.
The event has a reading of names of those veterans who have been buried in the cemetery.
Legionnaires along with Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will perform a traditional ceremony including the posting of flags, recognition of those listed as Missing In Action or as a prisoner of war and a reading of the post’s members who died since May 2022.
Bob Wilkins of El Campo, a Vietnam era veteran and past manager of Danevang Farmer’s Coop, will serve as the day’s guest speaker. A lieutenant, he spent three years with the 25th Infantry and five as a Texas National Guardsman.
Wilkins will review covert Thailand and Laos operations he participated in while stationed in Vietnam. He also served as an advisor to a Vietnamese Ranger battalion.
Wilkins is a member of First United Methodist Church, a past board member of the city Planning & Zoning Commission and has held many agriculturally based posts.
Following the program, the Legion will host a free will sandwich luncheon for attendees.
