Parking law, blight fight before city council next

A vote on parking regulations and debate over the next step in the blight battle highlight business at the upcoming El Campo City Council meeting Monday.
A $500 per day fine may help deter violators if heavy truck parking restrictions in commercial areas are approved Monday, according to staff recommendations.
The proposed ordinance would not effect delivery or utility vehicles nor would it effect repair trucks between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. It would, however, impose a 12-hour time limit on how long a motor home, trailer, boat or similar item can be parked, mirroring residential restrictions. There would be an overnight restriction on other heavy vehicles as well.
Vehicles owned by businesses within the zone would be allowed to stay overnight in that company’s designated parking lot, but could not be left on city streets or alleys.
Knowing who owns vacant land and/or buildings is another weapon in the blight battle, according to a report that will be presented to council.
If ultimately approved, the proposed ordinance would effect industrial, commercial and residential properties.
All owners and/or agents would have to register with the planning department, showing proof of insurance on the property as well as any intentions to rehabilitate.
Failure to comply with city codes for maintenance and/or nuisance would result in a fine under the proposal.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Community Connections: A report is expected on the upcoming district-level public meetings.
The meet and greet sessions offer the public a chance to meet with an assortment of officials from public works to police on concerns they have on city operations.
Each session will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• District 1: Tuesday, April 19 at El Campo City Council chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
• District 2: Wednesday, April 20 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios.
• District 3: Tuesday, April 26 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave. I.
• District 4: Wednesday, April 27 at the El Campo High School Auditorium, 600 W. Norris.
The district’s city council representative will be at the session along with representatives from the police department, public works, EMS, volunteer fire department, municipal court and school district.
A Spanish-speaking city employee will be on hand to act as an interpretor if needed.
Land Debate: A closed-door session is planned to discuss real estate. The city has not identified the property in question, but has been acquiring right-of-way along FM 1162 and U.S. 59 for utility expansion.
If council chooses to take action, it must first return to open session. At that point the property would have to be identified.
