After enduring countless homework assignments, tests and the coronavirus pandemic, Louise High School seniors will receive their diplomas. District officials notified students of their class rank and named the top ten honor graduates.
Finishing with a 99.289 GPA, Isabel Lilie is the class of 2020’s valedictorian and Mark Olvera, who will graduate with a 97.750 GPA, is the salutatorian.
Lilie scored the top GPA of her graduating class and plans to attend Wake Forest University, a private college in Winston-Salem North Carolina. Her parents are Melissa and Mark Lilie.
“I’ve dreamed about being Valedictorian since elementary, so when it was finally announced it felt extremely rewarding that all of the hard work and stress put into my last four years paid off,” Lilie said. “I was raised to believe that there is always more to do and more effort to be given.”
Lilie will be pursuing a degree in molecular biology and biochemistry. While at Wake Forest, she wants to study abroad and participate in research programs. Ultimately, she aims to receive a biochemistry doctorate and to conduct research for the medical field.
At LHS, Lilie was the Class Officer Team president for three years, a member of NHS and held offices in FFA, and LHS band. She founded a peer-mentoring club called SPARK plug, was a DARE role model and received the Good Citizen award from Daughters of the American Revolution. She competed in UIL events for band, One Act Play and science and participated in WIT, student council, FCA, volleyball and powerlifting. Although the event was cancelled due to COVID-19, Lilie was a delegate for the WCEC Government in Action Youth Tour.
Olvera earned the second highest GPA and plans to attend Blinn College in Brenham after graduating. Wendy and Simon Olvera are his parents.
“When I learned that I was salutatorian, I was pretty exhilarated,” Olvera said. “It’s a great honor … It’s a way to show all my work and dedication to my education … I was motivated to do well in school just because I have a strong desire to learn. I like learning things and applying them.”
With plans to become a band director for a middle or high school, Olvera will major in music at Blinn and play clarinet in the school’s band program. After completing an associate degree at Blinn, Olvera would like to attend Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. He participated in LHS band all four years, serving as head drum major for three and receiving the John Philip Sousa Band award. He is a member of NHS and competed in track for three years. He participated in regional UIL competitions, region band and area band.
Riley Jones placed third in his class with a 95.373 GPA, and his parents are Tonja and Cody Jones. Jones was a part of his school’s UIL science team and FFA entomology team.
Jones plans to attend Victoria College while pursuing an associate degree in science. After that, he wants to transfer to a larger university to earn an organic chemistry degree. He aims to one day obtain a research job in a science field.
The number four spot belongs to Karleigh Surratt who scored a GPA of 94.429. Her parents are Kim and Jimmy Surratt. She will attend Wharton County Junior College for the radiology program and plans to eventually work in healthcare.
Graduating one year early, Surratt participated in NHS, tennis, golf, academic all-district basketball, academic all-district volleyball, one act play, Tejano Club, WIT, student council and FCA. She was basketball manager and cheerleading captain her senior year and a UCA All-American cheerleader all three years.
Salvador Hernandez earned a 94.417 GPA, grabbing the fifth top spot. His parents are Maria Nancy Sanchez and Salvador Hernandez. Hernandez will attend the University of Texas in San Antonio, majoring in architecture to help him achieve his goal of working as a freelance architect. At LHS, he was student council president, won the cross country varsity cup award and was a member of WIT, FFA and the track and cross country teams.
The number six GPA, 92.413, belongs to Halyee Blumrick whose parents are Diana and Paul Blumrick. She will attend either Wharton County Junior College or Victoria College, and wants to pursue a career in processed technology. At LHS, she was senior class secretary, student council secretary and held leadership positions for NHS, Tejano Club, FCA and WIT. She was a DARE role model and participated in Powerset, FFA, junior fair board, volleyball, basketball, softball, track, tennis and UIL spelling.
Esmeralda Mendez ranked seventh with a GPA of 91.714. Her parents are Oralia and Ismael Mendez. After graduation, she’ll be attending WCJC to earn a pre-baccalaureate and associate degree in nursing. She participated in LHS band and was awarded a Lone Star Degree as a member of FFA.
The eighth place slot is held by Alexis Gutierrez, who earned a 91.333 GPA. Her mother is Christina Perez. Gutierrez wants to attend WCJC after graduation and major in business. After college, she aims to own a business or help run another company. Gutierrez is a member of LHS Tejano Club and FFA.
Honor grad number nine, Baylee Hudspeth, graduates with a 90.813 GPA. Charles and Terry Hudspeth and Bill and Tessie Hedges are her parents. She will attend the University of Texas in San Antonio majoring in pre-med biology and aims to receive a medical degree in plastic surgery. At LHS, Hudspeth held leadership positions including WIT president, senior class treasurer, FFA treasurer and SPARK Plug financial manager. She qualified for State Congress debate twice.
Earning the number 10 spot, Sheyenne Hendrix finished her senior year with a 90.000 GPA. Her parents are Cindy and Danny Hendrix. She will attend McLennan Community College in Waco, and her goal is to become a vet technician after graduating college. She participated in LHS band, WIT, FCA, SPARK Plug and earned a Lone Star Degree as a member of FFA.
